PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued commemorative postage stamps on Thursday honoring Ayodhya's Ram Temple, as well as a book containing stamps dedicated to Lord Ram from around the world.

The stamp book aims to highlight Lord Ram's international appeal across various societies. This 48-page book features stamps from over 20 countries, including the United States, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia, and organisations such as the United Nations.

The stamps' design incorporates all of the key components associated with Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, including the temple itself, the sun, the Saryu River, the temple's sculptures, and the venerated Choupai "Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari."

The commemorative stamp collection has six different stamps, all of which have important characters and symbols from Lord Ram's story.

The six stamps in this collection depict vital characters and elements from the Ramayana. Some examples are Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Ma Shabri, Kevatraj, Jatayu, and the Ram Temple. According to officials, every stamp is elegantly embellished with a gold leaf depicting sun rays and the Choupai, giving the miniature sheet grandeur.