G7 Summit: PM Modi lauds diaspora's contribution in promoting India's growth story

Image Credit: ANI

In his interaction with the Indian diaspora in Munich, Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the diaspora's contributions in promoting India's growth story and serving as brand ambassadors of the nation's achievements.

In his speech to the Indian diaspora during a masive event held in the indoor Audi Dome stadium, Prime Minister Modi emphasised India's growth story and mentioned numerous government actions done to further advance the nation's development agenda.

The event was attended by thousands of people from Germany's thriving Indian community.

"The Indian Diaspora across the world are not only India's success story but are also Rashtra Doots (India's ambassadors) who are taking India to the world and becoming brand ambassadors for the success of the nation. The Indians living abroad are not only the success story of India but also the brand ambassadors of our success," PM Modi, who is visiting Germany to attend the G7 Summit, said.

"Today, India is working on building a new legacy and this is being led by the youth of the country," he said.

"We have brought 21st century policies for the youth of New India. Today, our youth will be able to complete their education in their own mother tongues. India is now no longer lamenting over global problems, instead India is leading the charge and providing sustainable solutions to the world," the Prime Minister said.

"When the people of a nation come together and through Jan Bhaagidaari (public participation) work towards transforming it, the nation witnesses unshakeable support from across the world," the Prime Minister said, adding that India is now on an unstoppable path of growth.

"There was a time when India was nowhere in the race of start-ups, today, we are the third largest start-up ecosystem. Similarly, we used to import even the simplest phones, today, we are the second largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world. We have moved from just a dream of Make in India to the third largest start-up ecosystem, from being an importer of mobile phones to the second largest manufacturer of mobile phones. We are making in India, for the world," PM Modi said.

India is now ready for progress, development and for the fulfilment of its dreams, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a productive meeting with Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez in Munich on the sidelines of the G7 Summit on Sunday and reviewed the full range of the bilateral ties. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed various issues like trade and investment, defence cooperation, agriculture, climate action and food security.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Germany during which he will attend the G7 summit and discuss issues like energy, food security, counter-terrorism, environment and democracy with the leaders of the powerful bloc and its partner countries.