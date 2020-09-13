PM Modi dedicates three Petroleum Sector projects in Bihar to nation

The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project and two Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Bottling Plants.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated three projects of the Petroleum Sector in Bihar to the nation via video conferencing.

The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project and two Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Bottling Plants. They have been commissioned by IndianOil and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited," according to an official statement.

"In the last 15 years, Bihar has shown that development happens with the right government, decisions, & policies, and also reaches everyone. We are working for the growth of all sectors in Bihar," PM said.

Hailing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Modi said that he played a big role for the development of the state. "There was a time when road connectivity, internet connectivity were not discussed. Being a landlocked state, Bihar faced many challenges... Nitish Kumar has played a big role in our aim towards a New India, New Bihar," he said.

Notably, Assembly elections in Bihar are due this year and CM Nitish Kumar is the face of BJP-led NDA coalition government in the state.

The LPG Bottling Plant at Banka, is expected to meet the rising demand for LPG in Bihar.

With the LPG storage capacity of 1800 tonnes and bottling capacity of 40,000 cylinders per day, this plant would generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state of Bihar.

The LPG bottling plant of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd's (HPCL) at Harsidhi in East Champaran district has been built at a cost of Rs 136.4 crores.

The bottling plant will cater to the LPG requirement of East Champaran, West Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Siwan, Gopalganj and Sitamarhi districts in Bihar, according to a statement.