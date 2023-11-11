'PM Modi brought country's economy from 11th to 5th in last nine years': Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister while addressing an election rally here in Dhar listed the developmental works done by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led dispensation in the poll-bound state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought the economy of the country from eleventh to fifth position in the world in the last nine years. The Union Home Minister while addressing an election rally here in Dhar listed the developmental works done by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led dispensation in the poll-bound state.

"In the last nine years, PM Modi brought the economy of the country from 11th to 5th. Along with this, he did many things for the development of Madhya Pradesh. A medical college has been built in Dhar. The Maksi-Godhra railway line has become operational. In Dhar itself, the construction of a law college worth Rs 11 crore has been started," Shah said.

The elections for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly are scheduled on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3. During his address, Shah also said that Congress would foist a 'Teen Tigaada-Kaam Bigaada' (too many cooks playing spoiler) government on the people if elected.

"Theirs would be a 'Teen-Tigada, Kaam Bigada' government. The orders will come from the Gandhi family, instructions will be given by (Congress state president) Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh will be made the fall guy," he said. The minister said that when the Congress ruled the country and states, the number of cases of terrorist attacks surged.

"When the Congress ruled the country and states, and, especially under (former Prime Minister) Manmohan Singh, who took his orders from Sonia Gandhi, Pakistan inflicted deep cuts on the country by unleashing terror on unarmed civilians whenever they wished. Shortly after we formed the government (in 2014), terrorists from across the border struck again, in Uri and Pulwama (in Jammu and Kashmir). However, this time, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we crossed over into Pakistan and hit them in their own backyard," he said.

Also accusing the Congress of advancing the family's interests over those of the country and the party itself, the BJP stalwart said Sonia wants to make Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister in 2024. "In the interest of securing the country's borders and rooting out terror perpetrated from across the border, you have to bring Modi-ji back as PM. The Congress is a family-based party. Kamal Nath wants to make Nakul Nath CM (of Madhya Pradesh) and Sonia Gandhi wants to make Rahul PM," Shah added.