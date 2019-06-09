PM Modi arrives in Colombo, received by Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe

PM Modi who is on a short and packed 3-hour visit to Sri Lanka was received by Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Colombo airport on Sunday.

The visit is being called a solidarity visit, with PM Modi being the first head of government to visit the country after the 21st April terror attacks that killed more than 250 people.

Foreign security Vijay Gokhale last week said, "Visit to Sri Lanka, is to show solidarity with the people and govt of Sri Lanka in the wake of the tragic events of 21st April and expressing our confidence in the govt of Sri Lanka in overcoming this national tragedy".

Sri Lanka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Colombo, received by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe pic.twitter.com/OjRRHRnPf1 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019

During the visit PM will meet, SriLankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa & R. Sampanthan, president of the Tamil National Alliance. No MoUs will be signed during the visit.

He will be given an official welcome at the President's Secretariat at 12 noon followed by a working lunch with the President and interaction with the Indian community at 2 pm. He we also visit a site of easter sunday attack.

Sri Lankan envoy to India Austin Fernando told WION, "Definately he will like to visit places impacted because that is going to be standing with another set of people who have been victims of the disaster."

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena had visited India last week for the oath-taking ceremony of PM Modi for his second term.

Modi visited Sri Lanka twice in his first term, first in March of 2015 when he travelled to Anuradhapura, Talaimannar, and Jaffna and then in 2017 when he was the Chief Guest at the Vesak day celebrations.