Planning to visit Nainital this summer? Here are some new rules tourists should know

The Nainital district administration has issued new rules to control rush of tourists.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Planning to visit Nainital this summer? Here are some new rules tourists should know
Nainital | Photo: Twitter

Summers is the peak time for tourists to travel to hill stations and Nainitaal is undoubtedly one of the most popular spots among visitors. 

This also results in hours of traffic jams and exhaustion of hotels and disruption of law and order in the city. This also leads to becoming an inconvenience to the everyday life of the locals. 

To control the situation and make it a pleasant experience for both the tourist and people who live there, the Nainital authority has issued some new rules. 

News rules that tourists have to abide by to visit Nainitaal:

  • The Nainital district administration has installed a vigil at the entry to the city and it has banned the entry of motorbikes. 
  • To enter the city, tourists will have to opt for the Haldwani-Kaladungi road. 
  • To exit the city, tourists will have to opt for the Patwadagar via Belbasani. 
  • On exhaustion of the parking spot in the city, tourists' vehicles will be parked in Rusi bypass and Narayan Nagar.

