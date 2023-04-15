Planning to visit Nainital this summer? Here are some new rules tourists should know

Nainital | Photo: Twitter

Summers is the peak time for tourists to travel to hill stations and Nainitaal is undoubtedly one of the most popular spots among visitors.

This also results in hours of traffic jams and exhaustion of hotels and disruption of law and order in the city. This also leads to becoming an inconvenience to the everyday life of the locals.

To control the situation and make it a pleasant experience for both the tourist and people who live there, the Nainital authority has issued some new rules.

News rules that tourists have to abide by to visit Nainitaal: