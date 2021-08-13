Himachal Pradesh government imposes travel restrictions for tourists - know guidelines here

As Himachal Pradesh is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Jairam Thakur government has made it mandatory for tourists coming to the state to carry RT-PCR negative reports of a minimum of 72 hours, Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) report of 24 hours or Vaccination Certificate with both doses. However, the residents of the state have been exempted.

In a State Cabinet meeting that took place on Tuesday, the Chief Minister also said that if the situation doesn’t improve, the government will be forced to impose restrictions once again.

“Inter-state, Inter-district and Intra-district Movement of Public transport buses are now allowed to operate with 50 per cent of the registered seating capacity with effect from August 13, 2021. For the inter-State public transport buses, Transport Department shall frame mechanism for checking of RTPCR/RAT/ Vaccine certificate, so that only eligible passengers will board the buses,” stated the release issued by the Himachal Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, the state government had earlier opened schools for Classes 10 and 12 and now they will be closed till August 22. However, teaching and non-teaching staff shall attend the school.

The education department shall frame SOPs for the residential schools to contain COVID-19.

With 419 fresh cases, Himachal Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally jumped to 2,08,616.