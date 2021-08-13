Indian Railways news: These fully reserved trains to be converted into Unreserved Specials - know details

The Indian Railways has resumed operations of several unreserved trains from Thursday (August 12). The Northern Railway Zone has recently decided to convert several fully reserved mail or express special trains into unreserved special trains. These changed unreserved trains will run daily on the Indian Railway network from August 12, 2021.

All passengers travelling on the trains have been advised to check the detailed timetable of these special train services through helpline number 139 or the NTES app.

In addition, passengers can also visit the Indian Railways website -https://indianrailways.gov.in/ - to check the details of these special trains. However, the Indian Railways has said that all passengers should ensure that all COVID-19- related norms of the Centre and the state governments are followed.

Services on the following trains have been resumed:

- Train No. 04640 Ferozepur Cantt Railway Station to Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) Railway Station will run daily.

- Train No. 04639 Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) railway station to Ferozepur Cantt railway station will run daily.

- Train No. 04488 will run daily from Ferozepur Cantt Railway Station to Chandigarh Junction Railway Station.

- Train No. 04487 will run daily from Chandigarh Junction Railway Station to Ferozepur Cantt Railway Station.

- Train No. 04669 will run daily from Ferozepur Cantt Railway Station to Hanuman Garh Junction Railway Station.

- Train No. 04670 will run daily from Hanuman Garh Junction Railway Station to Ferozepur Cantt Railway Station.

- Train No. 04538 will run daily from Nangal Dam Railway Station to Amritsar Junction Railway Station.

- Train No. 04537 will run daily from Amritsar Junction Railway Station to Nangal Dam Railway Station.

- Train No. 04489 will run daily from Amritsar Junction Railway Station to Pathankot Junction Railway Station.

- Train No. 04490 Pathankot junction will run daily from the railway station to Amritsar Junction railway station.