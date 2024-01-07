'Personal opinions': Maldives govt after minister's derogatory remark against PM Modi

On Sunday, the Maldives government in a statement, rejected the derogatory remarks made by the island’s minister against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that they do not represent the views of the Maldivian government.

On Sunday, the Maldives government in a statement rejected the derogatory remarks made by the island’s minister against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that they do not represent the views of the Maldivian government.

"The Government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives," the official statement read.

This comes after Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment Mariyam Shiuna made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform X.

The post by Shiuna, which has now been deleted made insulting remarks, calling the Indian prime minister a 'clown' and 'puppet' after he posted the pictures from his recent visit to Lakshadweep.

PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' after he tried his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed condemned the derogatory remarks made by the Maldives Minister and urged President Mohamed Muizzu to distance the government from the comments.

He said that India is "instrumental" in Maldives' security and prosperity and asked Muizzu to give assurance to New Delhi that the comments don't reflect government policy.

"What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives' security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy," Nasheed posted on X.

As per the latest update, the Maldives government has suspended Minister Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha and Hassan Zihan over derogatory remarks made on PM Modi.

