'Pathological liar, Rs 2 cr will be found when...': Twitter banter between TMC's Mahua Moitra and Dehradai

Mahua Moitra claims that she revealed her Parliament site login credentials to Darshan Hiranandani so that his staff would type up her questions.

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra termed Advocate Jai Anant Dehradai as her 'jilted ex'. He has claimed that ₹2 crore would be found "when amnesia wears off," but not the furnishings or the Rolex. According to Jai Anant Dehadrai's allegation, Mahua Moitra demanded ₹2 crore from industrialist Darshan Hiranandani in return for access to the Parliament premises.

Jai Anant called Mahua Moitra a 'pathological liar' and said she should explain how the questions were sent to the 'mystery typist'. "Questions were 'made' in Dubai. Speeches abusing Narendra Modi were made in Canning Lane. When amnesia wears off, 2 Crores will also be found - minus the furniture and Rolex," Dehadrai wrote.

Pathological liar should first explain how “questions” were sent to mystery “typist.”



Telepathy?



Questions were “made” in Dubai.



Speeches abusing Narendra Modi were made in Canning Lane.



When amnesia wears off, 2 Crores will also be found - minus the furniture and Rolex. — Jai Anant Dehadrai (@jai_a_dehadrai) November 14, 2023

After concluding its investigation, the Lok Saba Ethics Committee has produced a draft report suggesting that Mahua Moitra be removed from the Lok Sabha. Amidst the loss, the party appointed Mahua Moitra as the district president of Nadia.

After the allegation, Mahua Moitra termed the ethics committee's decision as a 'prefixed match by a kangaroo court' and asserted that she would make a comeback with a bigger mandate to the Lok Sabha if she is expelled from the current one.

Moitra replied after the Rs 2 crore allegation and said, "Hahah. Clearly the ₹ 2 crore imaginary cash figure on “complaint “ against me was cooked up with the help of dubious characters who have a history of ₹2 crore transactions."

Hahah. Clearly the ₹ 2 crore imaginary cash figure on “complaint “ against me was cooked up with help of dubious characters who have a history of ₹2 crore transactions.https://t.co/qSxLJULsNI — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 14, 2023

Mahua Moitra published a news report from 2014 about Nishikant Dubey, a BJP MP, and his wife being arrested for allegedly requesting ₹2 crore on Tuesday.