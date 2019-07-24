Parliament session could continue for 10 more days, hint BJP bosses

The ongoing session of Parliament could get extended by up to 10 days as the BJP-led Centre is keen to get a few bills cleared and replace ordinances and many pending bills.

The party's intention was apparent at the meeting of BJP Parliamentary Party on Tuesday where Home Minister Amit Shah said that the session could get extended and the MPs should plan their schedule accordingly.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi later said that there was a possibility of an extension and it would be officially conveyed once a decision is taken. However, party insiders said the session could go on for 10 more days.

Opposition parties are not in favour of the extension, saying that there was no urgent agenda and the government was bringing new bills even as some bills to replace ordinances remain pending.

RSP member NK Premachandran said the government was "bulldozing everything".

Focus On Key Bills

The National Medical Council Bill; Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill; The Inter State River Water Dispute Amendment Bill; and The National institute of Design Bill

—With inputs from agencies