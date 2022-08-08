Search icon
Parliament Monsoon Session: Both Houses adjourned sine die four days ahead of the schedule

Parliament Monsoon Session was scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 12.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 06:18 PM IST

File photo

The Monsoon Session of Parliament has been concluded as both Houses of Parliament have adjourned sine die four days ahead of the schedule. In Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the house, saying that detailed statistics pertaining to the session will be circulated during the course by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

Generally, before adjourning the house sine die the chair reads out the statistics about the business transacted in the house in detail. The session was scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 12.

Earlier, the upper house of parliament passed the Central Universities Amendment Bill, 2022 which seeks conversion of the National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), deemed to be a university, into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), a Central university.

Today, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu were accorded a farewell in the House with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders in attendance. Naidu demits office on Wednesday and his successor Jagdeep Dhankhar will take the oath of office on August 11.

Throughout the session, which began on July 18, the government and opposition have been at loggerheads over a host of issues, including inflation, alleged misuse of central agencies against opposition leaders, etc.

During the second week, as many as 24 MPs (20 from Rajya Sabha and 4 from Lok Sabha) were suspended. However, the suspension of the Lok Sabha members - all from Congress - was later revoked

