DNA Explainer: What is Electricity Amendment Bill 2022? Know why power engineers are protesting against it

Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 introduced in Lok Sabha today (File photo)

The Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 kicked up a ruckus in India after its introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday, August 8, during the Monsoon session of the Parliament. As many as 27 lakh power engineers raised their voices against the bill in hopes that it will be retracted by the government.

The protests against the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 are majorly aimed at the privatization of electricity supply in India, which, according to power engineers, will lead to major loss and monopoly in the power industry of the country.

Meanwhile, Union Power Minister RK Singh introduced the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 in the Lok Sabha today during the Parliament session and requested that the bill be sent to the standing committee on energy for examination.

What is the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022?

The Electricity Amendment Bill 2022, which is being highly protested by power engineers, is aimed at allowing the privatization of electricity on the line of communication, which, according to the Centre, can create a steady power supply across the country.

This means that according to the bill, Section 42 of the Electricity Act will be amended, which means that it will grant non-discriminatory open access to the distribution network, allowing private companies to supply electricity, provided they get a license.

Under the new bill, Section 14 of the Electricity Act will also be amended, which means that distribution networks will be facilitated open-access usage, enabling competition and enhancing the efficiency of power supply across the country.

Under the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022, power consumers will be able to choose from multiple electricity providers, essentially like choosing telecom providers like Airtel, Vodafone, etc.

Why are power engineers protesting against the bill?

All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has demanded that the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 be referred to the power committee for wider consideration after massive protests from over 27 lakh power engineers from across the country.

The AIPEF has said that the bill is “misleading”, leading to state-run discoms incurring major losses. While speaking to PTI, the AIPEF spokesperson talked about the main reason why power engineers were protesting against the bill.

Gupta said, “As per the bill, only government discoms will have universal power supply obligation therefore private licensees will prefer to supply the electricity in profit-making areas only i.e. industrial and commercial consumers.”

He further explained, “Thus profit-making areas will be snatched from government discoms and government discoms by default will become loss-making companies and in the coming days will not have money to purchase electricity from generators.”

(With PTI inputs)

