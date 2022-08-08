Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

BIG update on 8th Pay Commission that central government employees need to know

The Centre forms a pay commission after every 10 years to revise the salary structure of the government employees.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 05:02 PM IST

BIG update on 8th Pay Commission that central government employees need to know
File photo

The government has informed the Lok Sabha that there is no proposal under consideration to constitute the 8th Central Pay Commission for the central government employees.

The information was given by the Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in the lower house on Monday. 

The minister replied to a question on whether the government proposes to ensure a timely constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission for central government employees so that it could be implemented on January 1, 2026.

At least seven pay commissions have been constituted since 1947. After every 10 years, the central government forms a pay commission to revise the salary structure of the government employees.

The 7th Central Pay Commission was reportedly set up by the government of India on February 28, 2014. The first Pay Commission in India was established in January 1946.

The constitutional framework of the Pay Commission comes under the Department of Expenditure (Ministry of Finance). About other measures being taken by the government to increase salaries in view of rising inflation, the minister replied in order to compensate for erosion in the real value of their salaries on account of inflation, dearness allowances (DA) is paid to them and the rate of DA is revised periodically every 6 months on the basis of the rate of inflation gauged under All lndia Consumer Price lndex for Industrial Workers.

READ | August Bank holidays ALERT! Banks to remain shut for 6 days THIS week starting tomorrow, full list here  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth clinches bronze medal after defeating Singapore's Jia Heng Teh in straight sets
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.