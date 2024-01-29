'Pariksha Pe Charcha': PM Modi to interact with students today

Twitter
Headlines

Good news for health insurance policyholders: Check new guidelines, how to get it

Meet wife of world’s richest person, her family has net worth of Rs 1721074 crore, she is a…

Bihar Politics: Saamana editorial slams CM Nitish Kumar for returning to NDA fold

Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they recreate Jamal Kudu hook step in viral video, fans say 'this is so cute' - Watch

Meet brothers who began business with Rs 5000 after schooling; now own Rs 12000 crore company, became India's richest...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Munawar Faruqui poses with 'bade bhai' Salman Khan after winning Bigg Boss 17, says 'trophy Dongri aa hi gayi'

Good news for health insurance policyholders: Check new guidelines, how to get it

Meet wife of world’s richest person, her family has net worth of Rs 1721074 crore, she is a…

Bowlers to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar most times in Tests

7 Yoga poses to reduce double chin

Top 10 bowling figures on Test debut in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they recreate Jamal Kudu hook step in viral video, fans say 'this is so cute' - Watch

Subhash Ghai reveals this actor was ready to go bald for Khal Nayak before he finalised Sanjay Dutt

Chinmayi Sripaada slams Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for his 'inhumane behaviour' for thrashing his student: 'If only...'

HomeIndia

India

'Pariksha Pe Charcha': PM Modi to interact with students today

Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement - 'Exam Warriors' - led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters.

article-main

ANI

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with students at the gathering of 'exam warriors' on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' scheduled for Monday."

Looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow at 11 am for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'!" PM Modi posted on X on Sunday.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement - 'Exam Warriors' - led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters.

Earlier on Sunday, Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, held a press conference regarding PM Modi's unique interactive programme, Pariksha Pe Charcha, wherein students, parents, and teachers across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations to celebrate life as an Utsav.

While talking with ANI, Dr Sarkar said this event has been organised successfully for the last six years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online in the form of a programme telecast on Doordarshan and all major TV channels.

He also informed that the fifth and sixth editions of PPC were again held in town-hall format at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Almost 31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers, and 1.95 lakh parents participated enthusiastically in the contests last year (2023).

He also said that the 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha recorded a massive 2.26 crore registration on the MyGov portal. He added that this shows the extensive enthusiasm among students nationwide, eager to participate in this distinctive event and interact with the Prime Minister.Dr Sarkar said that this year Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held on January 29, 2024, from 11 a.m. onwards in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. 

Nearly 3000 participants will be interacting with the Prime Minister in the programme.He also informed that two students and a teacher from each of the States and UTs and winners of the Kala Utsav have been invited as special guests for the main event. 

A hundred students from the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) from different parts of the country will be attending the event for the first time since its inception.

He said that to participate in the contest, the online MCQ competition was conducted on the MyGov portal between December 11 and January 12, 2023, for students of classes 6 to 12, teachers, and parents. Participants were selected based on their questions on the MyGov portal.

They will be presented with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising the Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by the Prime Minister, and a certificate.

The programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi focuses on providing support to students in overcoming examination stress while equipping teachers and parents to manage the stressful environment during exams better. (ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Son of '12th Fail' director continues unstoppable run in Ranji Trophy, hits fourth consecutive century

Arun Mashettey becomes first finalist to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 finale, says didn't expect to last over 4 weeks

Rohan Bopanna scripts history, becomes 2nd Indian to win Australian Open men's double title

Sakat Chauth 2024: Know date, chaturthi tithi, rituals and more

INS Vishakhapatnam responds to distress call from merchant ship in Gulf of Aden

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE