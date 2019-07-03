Pakistan slaps terror financing charges against Hafiz Saeed; have seen this before, says unimpressed India

Pakistan's provincial Punjab government has slapped terror financing charges against 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and the trusts associated with him.

However, the move has failed to impress India. "We have seen this 'action' before. Important that it is irreversible and verifiable," Sources Indian government told WION.

Another Indian official said, "FATF driven actions needed which are not irreversible. We need to move from ‘filing cases’ to sentencing, arresting and imprisoning!"

India has repeatedly asked Islamabad to take credible, verifiable, irreversible and sustainable measures against terror groups and financing of terror from any territory under its control.

Last month, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said Pakistan has failed to complete its action plan on terror financing and asked Islamabad to reassess the operation of banned terrorist outfits in the country.

In the recent action by Pakistan, authorities have named four main members of Jamat-ud-Dawa (JUD) - Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, Abdul Rehman Makki (brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed), Ameer Hamza and Mohammad Yahya Aziz - in terror financing charges.

The main charities listed are --Dawat Irshad Trust, Moaz Bin Jabal Trust, Al-Anfaal Trust, Al-Madina Foundation Trust and Al-Hamd Trust. These organisations have been operating from major Pakistani cities like Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan.

Speaking to WION, a Punjab government officials said, "Cases reveal that these individuals have been involved in raising funds to facilitate terror activities." and "operating under the umbrella of charities, these organizations have been funnelling funds to terror suspects and promoting terrorism."

Cases have been registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan's Punjab province. If charges against Hafiz Saeed are proven under section 11 of the Anti-terrorism act, he can face up to life imprisonment.

The development comes days after the FATF decided to keep Islamabad on greylist after missing two deadlines to meet its anti-terror financing commitments.

The Paris-based global body is working to curb terrorism financing and money laundering and has asked Pakistan to reassess the operation of banned terrorist outfits in the country.

Speaking at the end of FATF plenary last month in Florida, president of the counter-terror financing body Marshall Billingslea said, "There is absolutely a possibility that Pakistan could be put on the blacklist" if it fails to full fill its commitments before the next plenary in October in Paris.

In June last year, the FATF placed Pakistan on the grey list of countries whose domestic laws are considered weak to tackle the challenges of money laundering and terrorism financing.