Headlines

IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, key players, pitch report and weather forecast of Ahmedabad

7th pay commission: Centre likely to announce 4% DA hike, how to calculate and more here

X, previously Twitter, down memes go viral after social media platform suffers outage

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Sam Bahadur being 'sandwiched' between Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, Merry Christmas

'P20 Summit will be held in the land known as mother of democracy': PM Modi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, key players, pitch report and weather forecast of Ahmedabad

7th pay commission: Centre likely to announce 4% DA hike, how to calculate and more here

IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan Match 12

7 popular Bigg Boss contestants featured in Salman Khan's films

AI imagines Harry Potter characters in different professions

7 richest female singers of Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

World Cup 2023: Team India reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan, world cup 2023 game

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Sam Bahadur being 'sandwiched' between Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, Merry Christmas

This superstar, who is worth over Rs 6000 crore, once slept on road, was almost thrown out of school due to…

This IITian-turned-director, won National Award for debut film, left Bollywood to become farmer, brother is superstar

HomeIndia

India

'P20 Summit will be held in the land known as mother of democracy': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasized that the P20 Summit is taking place on the land that is not only known as the mother of democracy but is also the largest democracy in the world.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 08:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasized that the P20 Summit is taking place on the land that is not only known as the mother of democracy but is also the largest democracy in the world.  As a representative of different parliaments from around the world, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of debates and deliberations as he mentioned accurate examples of such debates from history. 

He informed that assemblies and committees have found a mention in the five-thousand-year-old Vedas and scriptures of India, where collective decisions were made for the betterment of society.  Speaking about Rigveda, India's oldest scripture, the Prime Minister recited a Sanskrit shloka which means 'We must walk together, speak together and that our minds must be conjoined'.

He informed that issues related to the village level were resolved by indulging in debates which became a source of great amazement for the Greek ambassador Megasthenes who wrote about it in great detail. 

The Prime Minister also touched upon a 9th-century inscription in Tamil Nadu which elaborates upon rules and codes of village legislatives. "The 1200-year-old inscription also mentions the rules for disqualification of a member", he added. 

Speaking about the Anubhav Mantappa tradition which has been going on since the 12th century in India, and years before the Magna Carta came into existence, the Prime Minister informed that discussions were encouraged where people from every caste, creed and religion were free to express their thoughts. 

Read: BJP hails 'strong and sensitive' PM Modi govt, vows to bring every Indian home safely from Israel under Operation Ajay

"The Anubhav Mantappa initiated by Jagatguru Basweshwara makes India proud even today", the Prime Minister remarked as he underlined that the journey of India from 5000-year-old scriptures till today is a heritage of Parliamentary traditions not just for India but the entire world. 

PM Modi also touched upon the constant evolution of and strengthening of the parliamentary traditions of India with time.  He informed that 17 General elections and more than 300 state assembly elections have taken place in India since Independence. People's participation is consistently increasing in this largest electoral exercise.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Shark Tank India’s newest shark, IIT dropout who turned his Facebook page into Rs 3700 crore company

Try this low-calorie egg recipe to satisfy your evening hunger cravings

World Cup 2023: Pakistan's bowling challenge ahead of India match

From Shaheen Afridi to Babar Azam: Five Pakistan stars to keep an eye on in blockbuster India World Cup clash

Lunar eclipse 2023 in October: Date, time, visibility in India, more here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE