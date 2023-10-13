BJP hails 'strong and sensitive' PM Modi govt, vows to bring every Indian home safely from Israel under Operation Ajay

India has launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of those who wish to come back home as a series of attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend triggered fresh tension in the volatile region.

India will ensure the safety and safe return of every Indian stuck in Israel as it has a ''strong and sensitive'' government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ruling BJP said on Friday.

At a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia hailed the government for bringing back the first batch of more than 200 Indians safely from Israel, calling it an ''unprecedented rescue mission''.

''When such a horrifying scene is unfolding there, a sensitive and strong government is taking strong steps. Under Operation Ajay, as many as 212 Indians have been brought back safely in a special flight. It was a moment of pride for the entire Bharat,'' he said.

The first batch of Indians, including students, returned to the country from Israel on board a chartered flight in the early hours of Friday.

Bhatia said the successful operation ''shows how even in times of difficulties, if any government has the capacity and patience to work for the people 24/7 it is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.''

The safe return of the first batch of Indians from Israel has been possible because ''there is a strong government at the Centre to which public interest is paramount, and behind it is the strength of 140 core Indian brothers and sisters,” the BJP spokesperson said.

''Every citizen should know that the government is fulfilling its responsibility of bringing back Indians stuck in Israel safely. There is no shortage of resources,” Bhatia said.

''I appeal to Indians there to stay calm and remain safe. And, we will ensure each one of you returns to Bharat safely. This is our commitment to you. In tough times we will send out a strong message that times may be tough but Bharat-India is tougher,” he said.

''We will ensure the safety of every citizen who is stuck in the war-torn region,” he added.