BJP hails 'strong and sensitive' PM Modi govt, vows to bring every Indian home safely from Israel under Operation Ajay

Headlines

This IITian-turned-director, won National Award for debut film, left Bollywood to become farmer, brother is superstar

Lunar eclipse 2023 in October: Date, time, visibility in India, more here

From Shaheen Afridi to Babar Azam: Five Pakistan stars to keep an eye on in blockbuster India World Cup clash

Amazon Great India Festival 2023: Up to 80% discount on noise, boat, and fire-boltt

World Cup 2023: Pakistan's bowling challenge ahead of India match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This IITian-turned-director, won National Award for debut film, left Bollywood to become farmer, brother is superstar

World Cup 2023: Team India reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan, world cup 2023 game

Lunar eclipse 2023 in October: Date, time, visibility in India, more here

What is the 30–30–30 rule for weight loss?​

Fastest to 200 wickets in ODIs

Navratri fasting tips: 9 things to keep in mind

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

World Cup 2023: Team India reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan, world cup 2023 game

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill hits net in ahmedabad after recovery from dengue | India vs Pakistan

Ground Report: Watch live visuals of Israeli tanks get into Gaza strip | Israel-Gaza war

This IITian-turned-director, won National Award for debut film, left Bollywood to become farmer, brother is superstar

Meet Shark Tank India’s newest shark, IIT dropout who turned his Facebook page into Rs 3700 crore company

'Aapne kabhi uska pyaar nahi dekha': Apurva says he feels helpless when people call Divya Agarwal 'gold digger'

HomeIndia

India

BJP hails 'strong and sensitive' PM Modi govt, vows to bring every Indian home safely from Israel under Operation Ajay

India has launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of those who wish to come back home as a series of attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend triggered fresh tension in the volatile region.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 06:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India will ensure the safety and safe return of every Indian stuck in Israel as it has a ''strong and sensitive'' government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ruling BJP said on Friday.

At a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia hailed the government for bringing back the first batch of more than 200 Indians safely from Israel, calling it an ''unprecedented rescue mission''.

''When such a horrifying scene is unfolding there, a sensitive and strong government is taking strong steps. Under Operation Ajay, as many as 212 Indians have been brought back safely in a special flight. It was a moment of pride for the entire Bharat,'' he said.

The first batch of Indians, including students, returned to the country from Israel on board a chartered flight in the early hours of Friday.

READ | 'If you want to give a speech on Adani and Modi...': Delhi Court warns AAP's Sanjay Singh not to give political speech

India has launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of those who wish to come back home as a series of attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend triggered fresh tension in the volatile region.

Bhatia said the successful operation ''shows how even in times of difficulties, if any government has the capacity and patience to work for the people 24/7 it is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.'' 

The safe return of the first batch of Indians from Israel has been possible because ''there is a strong government at the Centre to which public interest is paramount, and behind it is the strength of 140 core Indian brothers and sisters,” the BJP spokesperson said.

READ | 'Woke up to sounds of air raid sirens': Indian evacuees from Israel recount horror

''Every citizen should know that the government is fulfilling its responsibility of bringing back Indians stuck in Israel safely. There is no shortage of resources,” Bhatia said.

''I appeal to Indians there to stay calm and remain safe. And, we will ensure each one of you returns to Bharat safely. This is our commitment to you. In tough times we will send out a strong message that times may be tough but Bharat-India is tougher,” he said.

''We will ensure the safety of every citizen who is stuck in the war-torn region,” he added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Looking for best laptops? This sale is just for you

PM Kisan Samman Yojana: Government mulls Rs 8,000 annual aid for farmers ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Saba Azad brutally trolled for ‘weird’ dance during ramp walk, netizens say ‘embarrassed for Hrithik Roshan…’

Enhancing surgical outcomes: Dr Nimesha Cheruku's involvement in Neuromonitoring

Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Afridi: Here’s what Irfan Pathan says ahead of IND vs PAK clash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE