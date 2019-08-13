P Chidambaram communalises Article 370, Digvijaya Singh toes Pakistan line

The BJP lambasted Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh on Monday for playing communal politics over Article 370 instead of finding ways to help the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh with development.

At a public meeting in Chennai on Sunday, Chidambaram had said, “There are special provisions for other states under Article 371, why only J&K... because of religious fanaticism. If J&K was a Hindu-dominated state, BJP would not have done this. They did it because the region is dominated by Muslims.”

Taking on the former finance minister, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “As far as Congress is concerned, in the last 70 years, they have always tried their best to find a Hindu-Muslim angle in everything. That is why in the Article 370 issue too, Chidambaram is trying to find one. It is absolutely demeaning. He should be reminded that the move to repeal Article 370 is all about development.”

“Be it Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Digvijaya Singh or others, they will try their best to create a conflict where none exists to derive political benefits,” Patra added.

Calling Digvijaya Singh a “repeat offender”, Patra said, “He has always been giving statements which do not go well with nationalism and national integration. We have seen how he tried to divide India as far as surgical strikes were concerned. He wanted evidence for it.”

Patra continued: “Digvijaya Singh spoke ill of IAF airstrike then, and now he has said Kashmir will not be a part of India.”

Warning the government about the move on Kashmir, Digvijaya Singh had said that the reality of what is happening in Kashmir can be ascertained from international media.

“The government has burnt its hand in fire by abolishing Article 370. Saving Kashmir is our primary focus and I appeal to Modiji, Amit Shahji and Ajit Dovalji to work thoughtfully, otherwise Kashmir will slip out of our hands,” Singh said.

Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Giriraj Singh and senior BJP functionary Shivraj Singh Chouhan also criticised various Congressmen including Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor and Ghulam Nabi Azad for fuelling public ire and indirectly helping Pakistan, instead of doing something constructive for the people of the two union territories.