On China's 'emergency response since Galwan incident over' claim, S Jaishankar's curt response

S Jaishankar (File)

China has said that its phase of "emergency response since the Galwan Valley incident" has come to an end and the border situation is now stable. The country's ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, however, sought to draw a redline as he said the country hopes the Indian side can properly handle issues linked to China's core interest, including "the Taiwan question and Xizang-related issues".

China calls Tibet Xizang.

Sun made the remark on Tuesday at the Chinese embassy in the national capital. He said the overall current border situation is stable and the situation is now "switching to normalized management and control".

20 Indian soldiers died in the line of duty in 2020 as the troops stopped the Chinese Army from transgressing the Line of Actual Control in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh. An unspecified number of Chinese soldiers also perished in brutal hand-to-hand combat.

India and China have had multiple rounds of military-level and diplomatic talks after which the two militaries disengaged on several friction points along the Line of Actual Control, the latest being the Gogra-Hot Springs area.

Sun said the Chinese side is willing to maintain dialogues with India.

Responding to China's remarks indicating normalcy in its relationship with India, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said: "What I have said, to my mind represents accurate policy assessment of where the state of our relations is. We continue to strive for a relationship with China, but one that is built on mutual sensitivity, mutual respect and mutual interest".

Reacting to Weidong's remark, he said, "I think if the spokesperson of a foreign ministry were to say something, I would urge you to see a comment from the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of the corresponding country".

The minister's remarks indicate that India wants the Chinese to do more to de-escalate the situation at the Line of Actual Control.

Recently at a UNSC session, S Jaishankar called out China for blocking the United States' attempts to designate some individuals as global terrorists.

"Politics should never ever provide cover to evade accountability. Nor indeed to facilitate impunity. Regrettably, we have seen this of late in this very chamber, when it comes to sanctioning some of the world's most dreaded terrorists. If egregious attacks committed in broad daylight are left unpunished, this Council must reflect on the signals we are sending with impunity. There must be consistency if we are to ensure credibility," he had said.



