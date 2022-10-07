Search icon
Karanataka: Ola, Uber, Rapido ordered to stop auto services in 3 days for overcharging

Karnataka orders Ola, Uber, Rapid auto to stop autorickshaw services for overchargingg.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

Photo: PTI

Karnataka Transport Department has issued a notice stating that the Ola, Uber, and Rapid auto services in Bengaluru will be stopped in the next three days. This decision came after commuters complain that Ola and Uber charge Rs 100 even for a distance below 2 Kilometres. The minimum auto fare for the first 2 km is fixed at Rs 30 followed by Rs 15 per Kilometre. 

The department's notice directs Ride-hailing companies to stop auto services at the earliest and not charge passengers in taxis more than the prescribed fare. Failing to follow the orders would result in legal action. 

On 6 October, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya highlighted the issue and asked CM and Minister for Transport to take necessary action. In a tweet, he wrote, “Auto rickshaws are the backbone of first and last-mile connectivity in Bengaluru. We received many complaints recently regarding tech aggregators charging Rs 100 as the minimum charge against the fixed limit of Rs 30. Requested CM Sri @BSBommai and Sri @sriramulubjp to take necessary action."

