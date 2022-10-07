Jharkhand: 22-year-old woman set ablaze in Dumka for refusing marriage proposal, 1 held

File Photo/Representative Image

In a tragic incident on Friday, a 22-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Dumka district was set ablaze allegedly by a man whose marriage proposal she had rejected.

According to police officials, the woman, a resident of Bhalki village in the Jarmundi area, was rushed to a local hospital by family members after the incident. The accused, already married, has been arrested, Shivender Thakur, a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), in Jarmundi, told PTI.

This incident comes just a few weeks after another minor girl in the district was set on fire allegedly by a man for disregarding his advances. The girl died days later. According to Thakur, "A local man, who wanted to marry the victim, had entered her home on Friday morning, poured petrol on her when she was asleep and set her ablaze.

"She was rushed to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital by family members, and doctors later referred her to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)."

Last month, a 14-year-old tribal girl was found hanging from a tree in Dumka, with her mother claiming that she was raped and killed.

The two incidents in Dumka involving minor girls are currently being probed by various bodies including the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the National Commission for Women (NCW).