Mulayam Singh Yadav health update: Samajwadi Party patriarch critical, on life-saving drugs

File Photo

Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition continues to be critical, a medical bulletin of Medanta Hospital read on Thursday.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji's condition is critical and he is still on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon by a comprehensive team of specialists," said Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Medical Director, Medanta.

For the unversed, Mulayam Singh Yadav has been receiving treatment since August 22, however, on Sunday, his health deteriorated after which he was shifted to ICU at Medanta Hospital. The former UP CM is 82 years old.

Earlier on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav visited the Medanta hospital in Gurugram to check on the health of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's health, said sources.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished for a speedy recovery of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. "The news of the ill health of Mulayam Singh Ji was received. I wish him a speedy recovery," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence.

He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP. In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection. Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav.