Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2022 TODAY: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, do's and don'ts of worshipping Lord Shiva

The time of Pradosh Kaal is considered auspicious on day of Pradosh Vrat. All the prayers, worship done during this time are considered successful.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

Today, October 7, 2022, is Pradosh Vrat which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Pradosh Vrat is observed every month on Trayodashi Tithi. The Pradosh Vrat of Ashwin month is today, on Friday and is known as Shukra Pradosh Vrat. 

Keeping fast on Shukra Pradosh brings happiness and prosperity. Goddess Parvati is also worshiped along with Lord Shiva on the day of Pradosh Vrat. It is said that by fasting and worshiping on this day, special blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are obtained by devotees. Lord Shiva is worshiped on this day in the evening. 

Shukra Pradosh Vrat: Shubh Muhurat 

Ashwin, Shukla Trayodashi

Ashwin Shukla Trayodashi Tithi begins - on October 7, from 07:26 am
Ashwin Shukla Trayodashi Tithi ends - on October 8, at 05:24 am

Shukra Pradosh Vrat: Puja Vidhi 

To observe Shukra Pradosh fast, get up before sunrise on Trayodashi. After taking bath, wear clean, light white or pink clothes and take a vow of Shukra Pradosh fast. After that, worship Lord Shiva with Belpatra, Akshat, Deep, Dhoop, Gangajal, etc. 

After fasting for the whole day, take a bath again, a little before sunset. In the evening, during Pradosh Kaal, face the northeast direction and sit on the seat of Kusha. Bathe Lord Shiva with water, worship with Roli, Moli, rice, incense, lamp. Offer rice pudding and fruits to Lord Shiva. Then chant the 'Om Namah Shivaya' Mantra 108 times.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat: Significance

The time of Pradosh Kaal is considered auspicious on the day of Pradosh Vrat. All the prayers and worship done during this time are considered successful. By observing this fast one gets freedom from diseases, planetary defects, sufferings, sins, etc. Apart from this, due to the virtuous effect of this fast, childless people get blessed with children. 

Shukra Pradosh Vrat: Do's and don'ts

It is believed that one should never sit wearing black clothes in the worship of Pradosh fast. 

If you are observing Pradosh fast, then try not to commit any wrongdoing on this day. 

Tulsi should not be used in the worship of Lord Shiva. 

While offering coconut, keep in mind that it is auspicious to offer coconut to Shiva but one should never offer coconut water. 

You can wear green, red, white, saffron or yellow clothes on the day of Lord Shiva's worship.

