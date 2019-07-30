Odisha gets geographical indication tag for rasagola

With the tag, the sweet now appears in Class 30 of GI tagged products that include other items such as coffee, tea, cocoa, sugar, rice, and tapioca among other items

Years after West Bengal clinched the geographical indication (GI) tag for ‘Banglar Rasogolla’, it is celebration time for Odisha, which had also staked a claim on the origin of its own version of the syrupy sweet, and has finally obtained the GI tag for ‘Odisha Rasagola’.

Chennai-based GI registry on Monday issued a certificate to the Odisha Small Industries Corporation Limited (OSIC) and Utkal Mistanna Byabasayee Samiti Odisha, designating them as the registered holders of GI tagged rasagola.

With the tag, the sweet now appears in Class 30 of GI tagged products that include other items such as coffee, tea, cocoa, sugar, rice, and tapioca among other items.