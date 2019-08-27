Not afraid to behead Narendra Modi, Amit Shah: TMMK activist in Tamil Nadu

An alleged threat to behead and kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah by a member of the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) has seen the state unit of the BJP file a hate speech complaint with the police.

The compliant came from the state unit of the BJP over a video clip of a speech that was being circulated on a messaging platform. The speech, which was purportedly delivered by an unidentified TMMK activist in Tiruchirappalli on Sunday as part of the outfit's protest against the triple talaq bill, the dilution of Articles 370 and 35A and the amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The clip shows the speaker on a stage with the TMMK's name on a banner in the background, characterising the BJP and RSS as the archenemies of Muslims. He then goes on to say there is a new trend of some accusing Muslims of opposing every step taken by the Narendra Modi government.

"The actions of the BJP and the RSS affect not just Muslims but they affect each and every person in this country. That is why we are raising our voice. If we had thought only to raise our voice for ourselves, we would have taken Modi's head the moment triple talaq was touched. We wouldn't have been afraid of anything. Let the intelligence agencies make a note of what I am saying," the speaker can be heard saying.

"If we had only been thinking of Muslims, Amit Shah wouldn't be alive at this moment, Narendra Modi wouldn't be alive and Parliament wouldn't be Parliament. But we have not done that. Why? Because we have respect for India's laws, democracy and Constitution," he added.

The complaint against the speech was filed by Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy. The complaint called for action to be taken against the speaker for sedition and for creating communal disharmony.

The speech in question was part of a series of demonstrations held at multiple places in Tamil Nadu by Muslim organisations and political outfits against the recent moves of the Narendra Modi government The protests received the support of political parties like the DMK, CPM, CPI and VCK, and the Christian Goodwill Movement.