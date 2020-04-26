Not a single case of COVID-19 reported till date in 283 districts, says Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan on Sunday said that 283 districts in the country haven't reported a single case of coronavirus till now. He also gave an update on the number of districts that haven't reported any case in the last one to four weeks.

"As on date, 283 districts have not reported any COVID cases till date, 64 districts have not reported a fresh case since the last 7 days, 48 districts have not reported a fresh case since the last 14 days, 33 districts have not reported a fresh case since the last 21 days and 18 districts have not reported a fresh case since the last 28 days," he said.

The minister also apprised that as of now, the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients in India is 3.1%, compared to 7% at the global level.

Moreover, 5,913 people have been cured till date resulting in recovery rate of around 22%, which is also comparatively better than most of the countries. "The doubling rate of the country has been showing regular improvement and stands at 10.5 days when seen over a period of 3 days, 9.3 days over a period of 7 days and 8.1 days over a period of 14 days. These indicators may be taken as positive effects of the lockdown in the country along with the cluster management and containment strategies," he said.

Talking about the availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in the country, he informed that there are 106 manufacturing units in India which are capable of making them. "We have already made available sufficient quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at the State level and now we have around 106 manufacturing units which are capable of making them in India itself which will be enough to meet the increasing requirement of our country in future. Apart from this, there are now 10 manufacturers of N-95 masks in the country," he said.

The health minister further lauded the corona warriors, who are working day and night to assist in controlling the spread of the virus. "It is heartening to see the very high happiness quotient and high morale of our health warriors in these testing times," he said.

According to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 26,917 cases have been reported in the country so far. Out of it, 5,914 people have been cured and discharged, while 826 have succumbed to the virus.