North-East Superfast train's coaches derail in Bihar's Buxar

The North East Superfast train was going from Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya.

Some coaches of the North East Superfast train derailed at Raghunathpur railway station in Buxar district in Bihar on Wednesday night. The train (12506) was going from Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya and derailed at around 9.30 pm. Police teams and locals are currently rescuing passengers stuck inside derailed coaches.

CPRO, Northern Railways has released helpline numbers -- PNBE - 9771449971, DNR - 8905697493, ARA - 8306182542, COML CNL - 7759070004. More details are awaited.

