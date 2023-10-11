Headlines

North-East Superfast train's coaches derail in Bihar's Buxar

The North East Superfast train was going from Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 11:57 PM IST

Some coaches of the North East Superfast train derailed at Raghunathpur railway station in Buxar district in Bihar on Wednesday night. The train (12506) was going from Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya and derailed at around 9.30 pm. Police teams and locals are currently rescuing passengers stuck inside derailed coaches. 

CPRO, Northern Railways has released helpline numbers -- PNBE - 9771449971, DNR - 8905697493, ARA - 8306182542, COML CNL - 7759070004. More details are awaited.

READ | India launches Operation Ajay to bring back citizens from Israel after Hamas attack 

