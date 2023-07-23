Headlines

Noida news: Flood alert issued in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 200 evacuated from Hindon banks

Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has issued a warning for low-lying areas along Hindon as Yamuna's water level rises again.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has issued a flood warning for low-lying regions along the Hindon as water discharge in the Yamuna river increased, officials said on Sunday. Around 200 people from five villages have been evacuated and shifted to shelter homes after the alert was raised on Saturday, they said.

The river is flowing below the danger mark of 205-metre in the district, bordering Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, according to a senior officer. "Around 200 people from five villages have been evacuated and shifted to shelter homes that have been set up by the administration to provide them accommodation, food and health care,” Additional District Magistrate Atul Kumar told PTI.

"The Hindon is currently flowing at 200-metre, below the danger mark of 205-metre,” said Kumar, who is also the nodal officer for flood relief work in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The district is located between Hindon and Yamuna rivers. The district recently witnessed floods along the Yamuna river banks, which submerged 550 hectares of low-lying land, and impacted thousands of people and animals.

Read: Delhi flood: Yamuna water level rises, breaches danger mark again

Revenue Minister Atishi on Saturday said the Delhi government is on high alert due to the discharge of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage into the river and that some parts of Yamuna Khadar (floodplains) might get inundated if the water level rises to 206.7 metres.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 25. According to the CWC data, the flow rate at the Yamunanagar-located Hathnikund Barrage crossed the 1 lakh mark at 9 am on Saturday and oscillated between 2 lakh and 2.5 lakh cusecs between 10 am and 5 pm. Since then, it has remained between 1.5 lakh cusecs and 2 lakh cusecs.

