Noida International Airport, Faridabad transit in 45 minutes, Noida-Faridabad in 20 minutes

Noida-Faridabad news: The bridge's foundation stone was laid in 2014. (Representational)

The travel time between Haryana and Greater Noida will be cut short from 2 hours to just 20 minutes. This miracle will take place after a bridge over Yamuna that connects Faridabad and Greater Noida becomes operational. After this bridge, the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad link will be completed. However, as of now, the work to build the approach road has not progressed.

The main problem is that the approach towards the Noida side hasn't even started. They haven't even acquired the land. The public works department(PWD) will furnish details regarding the money required to acquire the land after which the UP government will release the money.

Travelling between Faridabad and Noida-Greater Noida is a hassle. This is because to travel between the two cities, one has to navigate traffic-riddled Kalindi Kunj. The only other option is the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Both these routes consume a lot of time, energy and fuel. After this bridge is opened, people will directly travel between Faridabad and Greater Noida.

According to reports, the travel time between Ghaziabad-Greater Noida-Faridabad will be cut short to just 20 minutes. Even the travel time between Faridabad and Noida International Airport will be under 45 minutes

The bridge's foundation stone was laid in 2014. It took 9 years to build it. Haryana has started the construction work on its side. The cost of the bridge is Rs 315 crore.