Noida: Dubbed Ramayan video played in Lord of the Drinks bar goes viral, sparks religious controversy

Screengrab of Ramayan video played in Lord of the Drinks Noida (Photo - Twitter)

The Gardens Galleria mall in Noida once again became the destination of a heated brawl after threats of vandalism were raised inside one of its most popular bars – Lord of the Drinks – after a dubbed video of Ramayana was played inside the bar.

A clip is being circulated on social media which shows a segment from the TV serial Ramayana playing on the screen inside the Lord of the Drinks resto-bar, which is located in the Gardens Galleria mall in Noida Sector 38, Uttar Pradesh.

The video of Ramayan playing on the screen was reportedly dubbed and the original audio was removed. The viral clip showed the characters of Lord Ram and demon King Ravana were shown with modern music playing in the backdrop.

The dubbed Ramayan video drew a lot of flak on social media, with many calling for a boycott of the widely popular bar and club in Noida. Many expressed their discontent with the video, and an FIR was registered against the workers of the club over the same.

गार्डन गैलेरिया मॉल के बार में धारावाहिक रामायण के संवाद को डब कर चलाने के प्रकरण में थाना सेक्टर-39 नोएडा पर सुसंगत धाराओं में FIR पंजीकृत की गई है तथा 01 अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार किया गया है, अग्रिम आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जा रही है।



उक्त संबंध में @ADCPNoida द्वारा दी गई बाइट। pic.twitter.com/nO84Hpj4PH — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) April 10, 2023

Noida Police further confirmed that an FIR has been registered in the Ramayan dubbed video matter, and one person has been arrested regarding the same. The owner and the DJ of the Lord of the Drinks bar have also been booked in the case.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Avasthy said, “The video went viral on social media on Monday morning and is said to be from Lord of the Drinks resto-bar located in the Gardens Galleria mall. Taking cognisance of the matter immediately, an FIR was lodged at Sector 39 police station.”

After the Ramayan video from Lord of the Drinks went viral, social media users also threatened to vandalise the bar, saying that the clip hurt their sentiments and that Hindu religion was being mocked through the clip.