Noida: City’s first Dog park to open on June 1; facilities like trainers, medical aid for pets to be available

The dog park, which is situated on a two-acre area of property next to the Sector 137 Metro station on the Aqua Line, has a number of attractions like swings, walking pathways, a pool, green areas, and cafes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 06:31 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay (Image for representation)

The Noida administration said on Friday that the city's first dog park is going to open for the public on June 1 after seeing many dog-attacking incidents. According to officials, this will be a big turning point for pet lovers and an attempt to address the dog problem afflicting the city. Officials claim that the project, which had experienced multiple delays, is finally finished.

The dog park in Sector 137 was supposed to be finished by the end of 2022, but it was unable to do so because of delays in the electrical construction. A new completion target date for January 2023 was then set by the Noida government, however, it was also missed. Due to the absence of such services in the city, the park was originally created to offer a specific area for dogs.

 "With the hard effort of all departments, including electrical, engineering, and horticulture, we were able to effectively complete this project". Ritu Maheshwari, the chief executive officer of the Noida authority, stated that people who have pets can begin using this particularly allocated location for their cherished pets on June 1, Hindustan Times reported.

Why the project was delayed?

In January and February of this year, the electrical work reportedly experienced delays as a result of limits on construction activities put in place as part of the GRAP to reduce air pollution. The Noida authority restarted the electrical work when the limitations were lifted, eventually bringing it to a finish and allowing the park to open, according to authorities.

What amenities in the dog park are pet-friendly?

The dog park, which is situated on a two-acre area of property next to the Sector 137 Metro station on the Aqua Line, has a number of attractions like swings, walking pathways, a pool, green areas, cafes, and an eatery. The park has been developed with the help of the authority's horticultural division.

The park intends to give pet owners a full range of services, such as trainers, immunisations, and medical aid. It also aims to create an experience of unity among pet owners so that they can share experiences and plan activities for their furry friends.

