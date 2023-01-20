Noida Authority to sell plots in Sector 8, Sector 80, Sector 158, price list revealed

Noida Authority news: These plots will be auctioned off. (File)

The Noida Authority has come up with a scheme to sell industrial plots in Sectors 8, 80, 158 and 164, reports said. The scheme was launched on January 13 and the last date of registration is February 3. The deadline for the submission of documents is February 5.

These plots would be commercial and can only be used for commercial purposes.

Out of the 17 plots, 8 are in Sector 80, 6 in Sector 164, two in Sector 8 and one in Sector 158. All these areas are industrial areas and have several offices and industries.

The sizes of the plots are -- two are sized 204 square metres, two of 450, six plots of 500 and four are of 1,000 square metres.

Three plots are of large sizes -- 1,950 sq m, 4,000 sq m, and 4,035 sq m.

These plots will be auctioned off. The base price is Rs 88.34 lakh for the 204 sq-m plot.

For the 450 sq m plot, the base price is Rs 96.48 lakh; Rs 1.09 crore for 500 sq-m, Rs 1.8 crore for 1000 sq-m, Rs 4.08 crore for 1950 sq-m plot and Rs 7.65 crore for 4000 sq-m, reported Money Control.