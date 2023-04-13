Noida Authority to install 'sound barriers' in these sectors; here's what they do

Representational Image

The 4.8-kilometre-long elevated road built from Sector-28's Vishwa Bharti School to Sector-61 crossroads will soon have a sound barrier installed to avoid noise pollution. Chief Executive Officer of the Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, has authorised it.

In such a case, the elevated route has been designated as the first road in the city where sound barriers would be erected (9.6 km apart).

According to Work Circle Two Senior Manager Vijay Kumar Rawal, Work Circle Two has given the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) the task of creating the sound barrier's drawing design in accordance with the Chief Executive Officer's directive. There will be requirements for using it. It has been decided to use Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) as a consultancy company. The cost will be determined upon consultation.

The drawing is to be submitted to the design consultant company in work circle two after completing this work in 10 days. Following the drawing design, construction will begin in June, and the sound barrier will be finished in six months.

The Noida government has been asked to create sound barriers by the residents of the neighbourhood and the society who live next to the elevated road for a very long period.

List of areas complained about traffic noise:

From Vishwa Bharti Public School to the intersection of Sector 61 and 66, an elevated road has been constructed on Master Plan Road Number Two. Sector-28, 26, 27, 23, 24, 51, and 33 are all group housing societies in Sector-61, Nithari, and there are two schools and two hospitals on either side of this road. Day and night, traffic puts strain on the elevated. People in the nearby areas began to complain that the noise of the vehicles was disturbing them, but conversations about this project in the Noida Authority were already taking place among the officials.

A person's hearing threshold is 80 dB. A silent setting is defined as sound levels between 0 and 25 decibels. A person begins to become unwell if the sound level exceeds 80 dB. The person begins to feel restless when the sound level reaches 130 to 140 dB. A person can go deaf from continuously hearing such a loud noise.

In this instance, sound barriers don't completely block out sound; instead, they lessen its impact by lowering its potential. It can lower noise levels by up to 50 dB. The effect of noise pollution on households is significantly diminished in such a setting. Sound barriers should be put up on either side of the elevated road in this situation. This will deflect the noise made by moving automobiles.