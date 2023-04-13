‘Jab We Met’: Viral video of Mysuru-Chennai and Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Trains crossing each other

Picture Credits: twitter screenshot- @AshwiniVaishnaw

By introducing a number of Vande Bharat Express trains on various routes, the Indian Railways is quickly implementing a semi-high-speed rail network throughout the nation. The 14th Vande Bharat Express train, which will operate on the Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer segment, has recently been hailed off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the previous 13 having already been introduced.

Each route of the India-built Vande Bharat Express trains is officially opened by Prime Minister Modi because they have come to represent pride for both the Indian Railways and the entire nation.

Another video of the Vande Bharat Express is receiving accolades from social media users just days after the Bhopal-New Delhi train set a speed record. Two Vande Bharat Expresses are seen passing each other in the footage that India's Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, posted. Two Vande Bharat trains have never been seen crossing each other before.

Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted about the video, writing, "Jab We Met! #VandeBharat meets Vande Bharat." The Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express and the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express were seen crossing one another in the video.

The video shared by Railway Minister shows passengers on one of the trains capturing the two Vande Bharat Express passing one another.

The Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express, India's 13th semi-high-speed train and the second Vande Bharat train to depart from Chennai Railway Station was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.