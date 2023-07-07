Noida Airport: UP govt proposes idea to connect Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai railway line at Jewar

Noida airport

The largest airport in the nation, Noida International Airport, which is being developed in Jewar, would be connected to the Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai rail lines. Both the Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai rail lines will link to the airport.

At Noida International Airport, a sizable railway interchange will be constructed. Anil Kumar Lahoti, President, Government of India, Ministry of Railways, has written to the Railway Board in New Delhi regarding this work on behalf of Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra.

On behalf of Mishra, it was claimed that the Yamuna Authority region is home to the ongoing construction of Noida International Airport. This will be the largest international airport in the country.

At this airport, six runways are envisaged. In 2024, the airport's first runway will be finished with construction and flights will begin departing from Noida International Airport.

"Central government's Eastern Freight Corridor (Kolkata to Amritsar) is passing through the eastern sector of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority's notified area, the nearest point of which is Chola Railway Station. The Delhi Mumbai railway line passes through Palwal station in Haryana to the west of the airport, whose nearest railway station to the airport is Palwal," he noted.

"No railway station is planned near Noida International Airport under the authority area," he said.

The chief secretary made notice of the development's ability to connect airports to the Delhi-Kolkata, Delhi-Mumbai, and Eastern Freight Corridor rail lines.

"With this, passengers and cargo coming to or leaving Jewar International Airport will get the direct benefit of connectivity. Along with this, cargo hub and passenger connectivity in the region will speed up employment generation and development of logistics and all other industrial activities will also get a boost, Mishra said.

"Both these rail connectivity will also be useful commercial investments for the Ministry of Railways," he added.

West of the airport, in Haryana, close to Palwal station, is where the Delhi-Mumbai railway line passes. There is a plan to construct a railway station close to Noida International Airport with travellers' comfort in mind. Permission should be granted for the to construct a new railway line between Chola to Palwal. So that Noida Airport will be connected to the main rail networks of the country, Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai