Noida Airport: Authorities to buy land for electronic city, film city, medical device city at this rate

Noida Airport news: They will make multi-modal connectivity, integrated cargo hub, aircraft maintenance dock and transit hub around the Noida International Airport.

Noida: The Yamuna Authority is planning to acquire land for the planned electronic city in Sector 10, medical device park in Sector 28, apparel park in Sector 29. It will also develop Sector 32 for industrial development. A lot of land has already been acquired; some remains.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will begin buying land near the Noida International Airport. It will hand over these land pieces to those who want to invest in the region.

CEO Arunveer Singh said the land will be purchased by those who want to contribute to the area's development. These places include villages like Maqsoodpur, Rabpura, Beerampur, Teerthali, Murad Gari, Qureb, Mayana. They will directly purchase land from farmers under the 2013 land act. Per officers, the farmers want to sell land at the rate of Rs 3100 per square meter.

The UP government was purchasing the land at Rs 2300 per square meter. Now it is reportedly ready to pay Rs 3100.

The Noida International Airport is being built in 1334 acres of land. It is being developed by Yamuna Airport Private Limited which is a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG.

