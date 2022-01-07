Mini-lockdown in Mumbai? BIG update by mayor Kishori Pednekar as COVID-19 cases surge

Even as Mumbai is seeing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, mayor Kishori Pednekar said that there will be no full lockdown in the city. However, restrictions like mini-lockdown are expected.

She also added that the guidelines with new restrictions will be issued by 7 pm today (January 7).

Informing about the availability of hospital beds, she said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is ready with 22,000 beds and 7,000 ICU beds.

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra has reported 36,265 new COVID-19 cases, stated the health bulletin. The active cases in the state on Thursday stood at 1,14,847. Of 36,265 new COVID-19 cases, 20,181 new infections were recorded in Mumbai. The active cases of COVID-19 in the city stood at 79,260 on Thursday. The state also witnessed 13 COVID-related deaths yesterday. As many as 8,907 people recovered from the infection taking the recovery tally to 65,33,154.