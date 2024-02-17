Twitter
'Nitish Kumar begged for forgiveness before Lalu Prasad in 2022': Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar CM's 'betrayal'

According to the PTI news agency, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Nitish ji had, after begging for forgiveness, told my parents that the BJP was trying to split his party and wean away his MLAs."

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 07:32 AM IST

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asserted on Friday that when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attempted to quit the NDA in 2022, he "begged for forgiveness for past betrayals" from his parents, party chief Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. 

According to the PTI news agency, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Nitish ji had, after begging for forgiveness, told my parents that the BJP was trying to split his party and wean away his MLAs."

In order to form the state government, Nitish Kumar severed his ties to the BJP-led NDA in August 2022 and forged an alliance with the RJD. With Nitish Kumar taking over as Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as his deputy. To form an NDA government, Kumar took the oath of office a record nine times last month, but this time he decided to change sides once more. 

When the RJD chose to put its trust in Nitish Kumar, Tejaswhi Yadav claimed that it "made a sacrifice".\

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said, "We were initially not very inclined towards trusting him again. But there were talks with leaders across the country, all of whom were of the opinion that in the larger interest of the fight against BJP, we should agree. So we made a sacrifice."

Upon allying with the BJP in January, Nitish Kumar declared his intention to remain a member of the NDA indefinitely. "Back where I was" was his other statement, adding that there was no need to go anywhere. 

Nitish Kumar was the subject of Tejashwi Yadav's comments on the same day that Lalu Yadav said that "the doors are always open" for the JDU chief to rejoin the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

