COVID update: Night curfew in Kerala from tonight - Malls, cinemas to shut by 7.30 pm

A high-level committee, chaired by Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy, on Monday decided to impose a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am starting Tuesday, for the next two weeks in order to curb the rising spike in Covid cases in the state.

"Restriction on non-essential activities and movement at night between 9 PM and 5 AM shall come into force from 9 PM of April 20, 2021", the government order said.

No gatherings of any kind will be permitted between 9 PM to 5 AM. However, essential services, including medical stores, hospitals, fuel stations, night shift employees, milk, newspaper and media, goods transportation and public transportation, have been exempted from the night restrictions, the order stated.

Guidelines issued by Kerala government-

1. All tuition centers will function through online mode and not hold any physical classes.

2. Restaurants to restrict in-house dining to the barest minimum and focus on home deliveries, takeaways, which would not be permitted beyond 9 PM.

3. All malls and cinema halls to shut by 7'30 PM.

4. Offices to go into work from home mode, wherever possible.

5. "All places of worship must limit public participation with minimum number of priests, managers and others employed in those places of worship," the order stated.

6. All government department tests will be postponed for two weeks. "The public service Commission will also be requested to postpone all exams for two weeks," it stated.

7. All shops and trade establishments and markets which are not adhering to the COVID-19 protocols should be closed immediately for at least two days.

In another related development, the committee also decided to hold the famed Thrissur Pooram festivities which include a dazzling firework display but without admission of public.

However, while all university examinations have been postponed, examinations to Classes 10 and 12 of the state board will be held as per schedule.

On Monday, 13,644 cases were detected from 87,275 samples tested, taking the total number of positive cases to an all-time high of 1,03,004. The infected included around a dozen medical professionals at the Kottayam Medical College hospital

The previous high in the total number of cases stood around 97,500 during the months of September/October last year.