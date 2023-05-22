Search icon
New six-lane Karnal Ring Road to pass through 23 villages, boost highway connectivity

The 34-km, 6-lane road worth an estimated Rs 1,700 crore is the biggest project to come up in the key Haryana city.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 08:05 AM IST

Work is ongoing for a big new Ring Road project in Haryana that will provide a massive connectivity boost to key highway city Karnal and nearby areas. The six-lane new circular road will pass through 23 villages in Karnal district, connecting them to the city and National Highway 44.

Once completed, the Ring Road will significantly decongest the city. As per the latest updates on the project, the acquisition of 219 hectares of land for the 34.5 kms long road is nearly done. Preparations have begun with levelling of land near Kunjpura, around 10 kms from Karnal city.

The biggest road project to come up in Karnal till date is expected to cost around Rs 1,700 crore. The Haryana government and Centre will bear the expense equally. The timeline for completion of the Karnal Ring Road is 2-2.5 years. Apart from decongesting GT Road, the 60-metre wide road will allow commuters from nearby villages to access the highway without needing to enter Karnal city.

Villages that will be connected include Barota, Bijna, Chhaprakheda, Dadupur, Darad, Daniyalpur, Ganjo Garhi, Gharaunda, Jhimarhedi, Jhanjhari, Kurali, Kunjpura,  Kutel, Kharkali, Navel, Ranwar, Sheikhpura,Samalkha, Shamgarh, Suhana, Salaru, Subhari, Taprana and Unchasamana.

 

