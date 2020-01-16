Need to deal with terrorism like US did after 9/11: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

In another attack on Pakistan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that terrorism will continue till the time there are countries that sponsor it. He further said that such countries need to be isolated by the international community.

"Terrorism is here to stay so long as there are going to be states that are going to sponsor terrorism and they are going to use terrorists as proxies, make weapons available to them, make funding for them, then we can't control terrorism," the CDS said.

He went on to add, "you have to isolate the terrorists and anybody who is sponsoring terrorism has to be taken to task."

The former Army chief also suggested that terror should be dealt with the US did after 9/11 attacks. "We have to bring an end to terrorism and that can only happen the way Americans started after the 9/11 terror attack. They said let's go on a spree on global war on terror," he said.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2020 in Delhi, General Bipin Rawat also lauded the efforts of international terror watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

"Any country which is sponsoring terrorism has to be taken to task. I feel one of the measures adopted is of blacklisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is one good measure. Diplomatic isolation, you have to do this," Gen Rawat said