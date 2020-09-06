Headlines

Nearly 32 lakh patients cured of COVID-19 in India; recovery rate at 77.32%

A record 73,642 COVID-19 infected patients recuperated in a day across India taking the country's total tally of recoveries to nearly 32 lakh and pushing the recovery rate to 77.32%. While the case fatality rate further dropped to 1.72%, one of the lowest in the world, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 06, 2020, 04:40 PM IST

New Delhi: A record 73,642 COVID-19 infected patients recuperated in a day across India taking the country's total tally of recoveries to nearly 32 lakh and pushing the recovery rate to 77.32%. While the case fatality rate further dropped to 1.72%, one of the lowest in the world, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

There are 8,62,320 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country accounting for only 20.96% of India's total caseload, it highlighted. 


A total of 73,642 patients were discharged from either hospitals, home or facility isolation in a day after recovering from the infection, according to health ministry data.

"The spike in the daily recovered COVID-19 patients continues in the country. For the second successive day, India has clocked a record recovery of more than 70,000 patients in a single day," the ministry said in a statement.


"With this surge in numbers of patients getting recovered on a daily basis, India's recovery rate has been further pushed upwards to 77.32%," the ministry said.

The ministry underlined the sustained efforts of the Centre, state and union territory governments has resulted in higher number of people getting identified at an early stage for the COVID-19 infection through very high levels of testing.

This has enabled their timely treatment, guided by the Standard Treatment Protocol for both home or facility isolation and hospitalisation.?

The Centre, in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has led the process of continuous upgradation of clinical management skills of the ICU doctors in the dedicated COVID hospitals across the country.?

"These measures have resulted in saving more lives. India's COVID-19 case fatality rate, one of the lowest globally, continues to further compress. It is pegged at 1.72% as on date," the ministry said.

The recoveries exceeded active cases of the infection by 23,18,545.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases mounted to 41,13,811?with a record?90,632?people being infected in a day, while the death toll climbed to 70,626 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 1,065 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, data updated at 8 am showed.

