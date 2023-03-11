NCR traffic alert! Delhi-Gurugram expressway to remain closed for 3 months, check alternate routes here

File Photo

In the Delhi-Gurugram expressway, a 500-metre section of National Highway 48 (NH-48) will be closed for almost three months by the Delhi Traffic Police to build a flypast and two underpasses, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

The Dwarka expressway would be linked to Nelson Mandela Marg by one underpass, while the Dwarka link road will be linked to NH-48 via the other, as stated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Above them, the flypast will link locations close to the CNG pump and the Shiv Murti.

The Dwarka expressway is a 29-kilometre route that is currently being built from the Shiv Murti in Delhi to the Kherki Daula area in Gurugram.

The NHAI will construct slip roads adjacent to the carriageway to divert vehicles from the highway. The publication was informed by SS Yadav, special commissioner of police, that, “Traffic at NH-48 near Shiv Murti intersection will be diverted from the main highway to newly constructed slip roads… As per NHAI officials, the construction work will be completed within 90 days.”

Many new residential estate developments have sprung up along this expressway in modern Gurugram. The 83rd and 84th streets, as well as 99-113, are residential areas along the route. Area codes 105, 106, 109, 110, 110A, 111, 112, and 113 are all designated as commercial.

Formerly known as the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR), this project was handed over to NHAI in 2016. Twenty or more flyovers/bridges, two rail overbridges/underpasses, eleven car underpasses, twenty subterranean pedestrian crossings, and a 2.5m wide cycle/bike path are all planned for the motorway now under construction by J Kumar and Larsen & Toubro.

The current deadline for the Dwarka Expressway is December 2022, however completion and opening are planned in June 2023.