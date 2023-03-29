NCP leader Mohammad Faizal's disqualification from Lok Sabha revoked

Image credits: Wikipedia

The Lok Sabha Secretariat revokes its order on Mohammed Faizal's disqualification before to the Supreme Court hearing on his plea.

Before being elected to the Indian Parliament, Mohammed Faizal PP worked as a social worker and a business counsellor. He is a Nationalist Congress Party member. He was chosen to represent the Lakshadweep seat in the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014.

Why was Faizal sentenced to prison?

Faizal and three other people were found guilty by the Kavaratti District Court in Lakshadweep of allegedly attempting to murder Padanath Salih, the son-in-law of former Union Minister PM Sayeed. Faizal and others were given a 10-year prison sentence by the Sessions Court on January 25, and as a result, his membership in the Lok Sabha was terminated.

According to a notification released on January 13 by the Lok Sabha secretariat, Faizal was barred from membership in the Lok Sabha as of January 11, the date of his conviction in an attempt to murder case by a sessions court in Kavaratti.

Mohammad Faizal filed a petition with the Supreme Court claiming that despite the Kerala High Court staying his conviction, he has not yet been re-instated into the Parliament.