NCB busts drug factory with Dawood Ibrahim link, recovers Rs 2 crore cash and ammunition

In a mega action against the drug cartels in Mumbai, the Narcotics Control Bureau has found the links of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar after the agency busted a drugs factory in Mumbai's Dongri, which was being operated by Karim Lala's grandson Parwez Khan aka Chinku Pathan. The NCB sleuths also recovered cash to the tune of Rs 2.18 crore from the premises of his associate Arif Bujhwala, another kingpin.

An NCB official connected to the probe, requesting anonymity told IANS, "Chinku Pathan, who was nabbed by the NCB yesterday is the grandson of Lala, who was the mentor of Dawood Ibrahim."

The official said that Lala was the original underworld don of Mumbai.

"This cartel was basically being run by the Pathani gang and they were also having relations with the Dawood gang," he said.

The official said that Chinku Pathan`s partner Bhujwala is the biggest supplier of drugs in Maharashtra.

It began on Wednesday morning, when the agency sleuths arrested Chinku Pathan along with his associate Zakir Hussain Fazal Huk Shaikh and seized 2.9 grams of heroin and 52.2 grams of mephedrone or `MD` from his residence at 7th Floor, `B` Wing, Progressive Signature CHS, Ghansoli.

The NCB team also recovered one 9 mm pistol from Chinku Pathan's residence.

The official said that in a parallel raid, Rahul Kumar Verma, a DJ and rapper by profession, was intercepted in Mumbai's Bhiwandi area.

The official said that the DJ is suspected to be one of the suppliers of mephedrone of Chinku Pathan.

The official added that after the arrest of Lala`s grandson, the NCB achieved a major breakthrough as the drug law enforcement team carried out raids at the residence of Bhujwala in Dongri area on Wednesday evening which continued till early morning on Thursday.

During the raids, the NCB team recovered one revolver and unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 2.18 crore, which is believed to be the sale proceeds from drug trafficking.

The official said that a clandestine drug laboratory operated by Bhujwala in the same building was also busted.

During the operation, the following drugs were seized from Bhujwala's clandestine lab - 5.69 kg of mephedrone or MD, one kg methamphetamine and 6.126 kg of ephedrine and a huge stash of packing material, various utensils, weighing machines and other apparatus used to manufacture illegal drugs.

The official said that the NCB is conducting searches to arrest Bhujwala.

The official said, "Chinku Pathan and Bhujwala are said to be kingpins in drug trafficking networks operated by the underworld and ran their illegal trade across Mumbai and surrounding areas."

The official said that mephedrone or MD is also known as M-cat, Meow Meow, white magic. It is a synthetic stimulant drug of amphetamine class with psychoactive characteristics and is usually used in parties.

He said that methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. It is also known as meth, blue, ice, and crystal.

Ephedrine is a controlled substance whose manufacture, sale, distribution is subject to licensing.

The official said that the NCB is also looking into illegal diversion of ephedrine, as it has been found in such a large quantity.

He added that the 9 mm pistol and revolver will be sent for ballistic tests.