Navratri 2022: What’s on IRCTC’s special vrat thali for fasting passengers? See complete list

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a special menu for fasting passengers travelling by trains during the Navratri festival which begins on Saturday, April 2.

So, people who are travelling and having fast can order the Navratri special food which is cooked without onion and garlic and is prepared with rock salt.

The starting price of food items from this menu is Rs 99. However, passengers must note that this special Navratri food will be available only on the trains on which the IRCTC is offering a catering facility. Plus, this fast food will be available only on 500 trains.

What’s on the menu? Check the complete list

Starters

Aloo Chaap, Sabudana tikka.

Main course

Paneer Makhmali and Sabudana Khichdi Navratri Thali

This thali includes Sabudana Khichdi, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Paneer Makhmali, Arbi Masala, Aloo Chaap and Sitaphal (custard apple) Kheer.

Kofta Curry and Sabudana Khichdi Navratri Thali

This thali includes Sabudana Khichdi, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Kofta curry, Arbi Masala, Aloo Chaap and Sitaphal (custard apple) kheer.

Paneer Makhmali with Parathas, Arbi Masala

This includes Paneer Makhmali, Arbi Masala, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Sabudana Khichdi with curd

How to book the Navratri special menu?

Passengers can make the bookings through the IRCTC app or visit the website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in, or by calling 1323.

These thalis will be priced between Rs 125 and Rs 200. The special fast food thali can also be ordered at the time of booking tickets.