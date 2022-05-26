Navjot Singh Sidhu will do THIS job in Patiala jail, know how much he will earn

Navjot Singh Sidhu/PTI Photo

Serving his yearlong rigorous imprisonment sentence in Patiala jail, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will work as a 'Munshi' in jail. Sidhu reportedly has been assigned to work as an Assistant for clerical work inside the Patiala Central Jail.

Jail officials have said that Sidhu has started working on Tuesday and will continue to do his job in two shifts - 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm. Sidhu will be getting a three-hour break between the two working shifts.

READ | Student caught with firearms outside school day after deadly shooting in Texas' Uvalde

According to the rules of Patiala jail, Sidhu will be trained for the first three months without pay and then will be classified as an unskilled, semi-skilled, or skilled prisoner. He will earn between Rs 30 to Rs 90 (depending on earned category).

Given the work, it is reported that Sidhu will earn Rs 40 per day after his three months of training are completed. His earnings would be credited to his account.

READ | Massive Rs 21,000 discount on Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, here's how you can avail it

In other news, Sidhu is also put on a special diet due to health conditions after being examined by a medical panel on Monday.

Sidhu had earlier requested to be put on a special diet instead of the regular food served in jail, citing medical conditions. Following his request, the cricketer-turned-politician was taken to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala under heavy security. At the facility, Sidhu underwent several medical tests and a detailed examination by a board of doctors, his counsel HPS Verma said.

Sidhu has been in Patiala central jail since May 20 after surrendering before a local court following Supreme Court’s one-year rigorous imprisonment sentence in a 34-year-old road rage case.