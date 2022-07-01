National Doctors’ Day 2022: History, significance and more

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 06:41 AM IST

File photo

National Doctors’ Day is celebrated every year on July 1 in India. It highlights the contributions of doctors to society.

Doctors’ Day is organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) annually in India, but it is celebrated on different dates across the world.

National Doctors' Day 2022: Theme

The theme for this year’s National Doctors’ Day is -- Family Doctors on the Front Line. The theme highlights the contribution of doctors who care for the whole family or a community.

National Doctors' Day 2022: History

This day was first celebrated in 1991 to honour Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned doctor and West Bengal's second chief minister, whose birthday and death anniversary fall on the same day (July 1).

Roy was a famous physician and freedom fighter from West Bengal. He was also awarded the highest civilian award in the country, Bharat Ratna, in 1961.

However, Doctors’ Day is not only celebrated to honour Dr Roy but also to recognise everyone in the medical field for their indefatigable efforts and dedication to patients.

Roy is known for setting up medical institutions like Jadavpur T.B. Hospital, Victoria Institution (college), and Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital among others.

Significance

National Doctor's Day is celebrated to mark the role of doctors in society. This day is a great way to thank the healthcare staff for their dedication and hard work.

How is this day celebrated?

Several healthcare organisations celebrate National Doctors’ Day to raise awareness of the contributions of doctors.

Besides organising free medical check-up camps, these organisations also conduct patient awareness programs, discussion events and honorary awards for doctors.

READ | New Labour Code from July 1: Know the changes to salary, full and final settlement