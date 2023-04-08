Nandini will become India’s no 1 brand but…: CM Bommai on Amul’s Karnataka entry | Photo: IANS

Amul’s entry into Karnataka was met with backlash with former chief minister Siddaramahiah calling for a boycott of the Gujarat-based national dairy products brand. Reacting to the stirred debate regarding the fate of Karnataka’s own Nandini brand with competition from Amul, CM Basavaraj Bommai has weighed in on the row, stating that Nandini will be made the number one brand in the country. However, there should not be any “politics” on Amul, Bommai said.

The BJP-led government is facing criticism from Opposition parties Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) over the entry of Amul dairy products into the state. CM Bommai reacted to former CM Siddaramaiah’s remarks that “all Kannadigas should pledge not to buy Amul products”, saying that there shouldn’t be any concern about the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) brand Nandini.

“Nandini will become the number one brand in the country but there must be no politics regarding Amul,” Bommai said. “Nandini products are sold in other states and all steps will be taken to overtake Amul in the competitive market,” the Karnataka CM added. Products like milk and curd are sold under the brand name ‘Nandini’ by KMF.

Prominent Karnataka politician D K Shivakumar, who is state Congress chief, stated that Nandini was a "better" brand than Amul. "We want to protect our milk and our farmers. We already have Nandini which is a better brand than Amul...We don`t need any Amul...our water, our milk, and our soil is strong," Shivakumar was quoted as saying.

Former CM Siddaramaiah had called for a pledge to boycott Amul, "All the Kannadigas have to unanimously resist the usurpation of the KMF, which is built for the welfare of the farmers of the country. All Kannadigas should pledge not to buy Amul products.”

(Inputs from ANI)